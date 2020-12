Forbes has appeared in each of the Bucks' first three games this season, totaling 12 points and one rebound.

The new addition to the Bucks' rotation has seen an average of 15.0 minutes of action per contest so far. It's not exactly what Forbes is used to however, but it's still enough to make him available to contribute especially from behind the arc. Forbes is currently shooting 37.5 percent from deep to begin the season.