Forbes registered 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 17 minutes during Monday's win over Orlando.

Forbes rebounded from his first scoreless outing of the season to score in double figures for the fourth time this year in the blowout victory. The three triples also marked his second-highest total of the season through 11 games. Forbes is averaging just 17.1 minutes per game, so his production will likely continue to be fairly inconsistent.