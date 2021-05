Forbes tallied12 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and a rebound across 19 minutes in Sunday's 117-114 win over the Nets.

Forbes has gained traction recently from the bench and entered today's game following two excellent performances. His 30 points against Houston were a season-high, and he recorded his first double-double of the season Friday night against Chicago. Forbes' fantasy value may reach its peak in the coming week, as multiple Bucks may take seats for pre-playoff rest.