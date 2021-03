Forbes is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Celtics with a sprained right toe.

Forbes apparently suffered the injury during Monday's win over the Pacers, when he had 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 30 minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is also questionable, so there's a chance the Bucks are without two rotation regulars Wednesday.