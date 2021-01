Forbes recorded eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes in Friday's 131-126 loss to the Pelicans.

Forbes matched his highest minutes total of the season Friday as the Bucks fell behind early in the game, and he was quite efficient despite his limited shot volume. He was unable to crack double figures in the scoring column but led the team's bench players in playing time while bringing in three rebounds for Milwaukee.