Forbes had a career-playoff-high 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and five rebounds in Monday's Game 2 win over Miami.

Forbes was the story of the night, hitting five three-pointers in the first quarter alone as Milwaukee jumped out to a 46-20 advantage after 12 minutes. Paced by Forbes, Giannis Antetokounmpo (31 points) and Pat Connaughton (5-9 3Pt), Milwaukee sustained, or built upon, the lead for the final three quarters and finished 22-of-53 from three-point range after going just 5-of-31 in Game 1.