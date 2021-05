Forbes produced 21 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) across 20 minutes in Saturday's 122-108 win over the Heat.

Forbes was red-hot from beyond the arc, converting five threes out of six attempts. His 21-point effort marked his third-highest total of the season, and his minutes have seen a noticeable increase over the past couple of games. The Bucks won't hesitate to keep Forbes on the floor if the sharpshooter is dialed in from long range.