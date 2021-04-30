Forbes scored 30 points (11-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added one steal in a 143-136 loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

Forbes provided Milwaukee with huge production off the bench as they attempted to fill the scoring void left by Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle), who left the game early in the first quarter and did not return. It was a new career-high point total for the guard who has now scored in double figures in three of his last four contests. Forbes has scored 14.5 points per game on 55.0 percent shooting from the field and 45.8 percent shooting from three over that stretch.