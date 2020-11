Forbes signed a two-year contract with the Bucks on Sunday which includes a player option for the second season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 27-year-old started all but one game for the Spurs last season, and he averaged 11.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 38.8 percent on three-point attempts in 25.1 minutes. Forbes could be in the mix to start for the Bucks, but he could also come off the bench to lead the second unit if Donte DiVincenzo is in the starting five.