Forbes went for zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) across 14 minutes during Saturday's win over the Cavaliers.

Forbes turned in his worst performance of the season as he was held scoreless for the first time and didn't even manage any supporting stats. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.2 minutes per game so far with Milwaukee, a stark drop-off from his minute averages in the mid-to-upper 20s the last two seasons with San Antonio. As a result, he's averaging just 7.1 points, 1.0 rebound and 1.4 triples per game through 10 games.