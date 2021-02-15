Forbes scored 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt) and added two rebounds in the Bucks' 114-109 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

With Jrue Holiday missing his fourth straight game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Forbes received another start. Coming into the game the guard had been shooting the ball very well, making 50 percent of his threes over the last three games. However, Forbes was unable to find a rhythm Sunday, as he needed to attempt 17 shots to get his 14 points. Look for the fifth-year man to continue to start in Holiday's absence.