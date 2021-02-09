Forbes will start Monday's game against Denver, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Forbes is set to make his first start of the 2020-21 season after going a perfect 6-for-6 from three in Saturday's victory over Cleveland. He'll replace Jrue Holiday, who was ruled out due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.
