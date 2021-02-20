Forbes ended with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 98-85 victory over the Thunder.

While this game failed to reach any great heights, the Bucks simply have to be thrilled with the victory. The coaching staff elected to move Forbes back to the bench and he subsequently played only 19 minutes. Even in starters minutes, Forbes is nothing but a perimeter specialist and so if this relegation sticks, he shouldn't be viewed as even a streaming option in competitive formats.