Forbes recorded 21 points (7-9 FG, 7-7 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 18 minutes Thursday in a 134-101 win versus New York.

The Bucks cruised for most of Thursday's game, giving Forbes some additional playing time off their bench. He utilized said extra minutes to supply his highest tally in three-pointers made since Jan. 20 (at Phoenix) last year. Forbes has shown glimpses of being a highly reliable fantasy player. However, those have only come in games where the Bucks dominated so much that their backup unit (including Forbes) received extra playing time.