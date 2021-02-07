Forbes scored 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-6 3Pt), an assist and a steal across 18 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Cavaliers.

Forbes went 4-for-7 from deep Wednesday against the Pacers en route to a season-high 20 points, but he delivered an even better performance Saturday and didn't miss any of his six three-point attempts. This was the first time he went perfect from deep this season, and while his role is limited as a sharpshooting threat, it's worth noting he has scored 13 or more points in three of his last four games while draining 63.6 percent of his treys in that four-game span.