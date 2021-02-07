Forbes scored 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-6 3Pt), an assist and a steal across 18 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Cavaliers.
Forbes went 4-for-7 from deep Wednesday against the Pacers en route to a season-high 20 points, but he delivered an even better performance Saturday and didn't miss any of his six three-point attempts. This was the first time he went perfect from deep this season, and while his role is limited as a sharpshooting threat, it's worth noting he has scored 13 or more points in three of his last four games while draining 63.6 percent of his treys in that four-game span.
More News
-
Bucks' Bryn Forbes: Season-high 20 points off bench•
-
Bucks' Bryn Forbes: Efficient against Pelicans•
-
Bucks' Bryn Forbes: Bounces back with 14 points•
-
Bucks' Bryn Forbes: Held scoreless in Saturday's win•
-
Bucks' Bryn Forbes: Scores 18 points against Bulls•
-
Bucks' Bryn Forbes: Appears in first three games•