Forbes had 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and 13 rebounds in Friday's win over Chicago.

The Bucks were able to bounce back from a tough loss to Houston on Thursday, and Forbes turned in a second consecutive strong effort. He went for 30 points against the Rockets and followed up with his first double-double since December of 2018. Forbes made a spot start Friday with Donte DiVincenzo (toe) sitting out.