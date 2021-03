Forbes (toe) will not play in Wednesday's game against Boston, Jim Owczarski of the Journal Sentinel reports.

A sprained toe landed Forbes on the injury report, and it will ultimately lead to his first absence of the season. The reserve guard saw extended action in Monday's blowout win over Indiana, playing 30 minutes and finishing with four threes en route to 12 points. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Friday's rematch with Boston.