Forbes notched 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

Forbes has been a reliable scoring threat off the bench for the Bucks and while he's not expected to start unless there's a rash of injuries, he's still productive in his limited role. He has scored in double digits in six games in a row while shooting 54.1 percent from three-point range in that stretch.