Forbes registered 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and a steal across 22 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Bulls.

Forbes was averaging 6.6 points per game while shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc prior to this game, but he came out of nowhere against the Bulls -- he ended as Milwaukee's second-highest scorer while draining a season-high four treys. Forbes is not expected to hold a sizable role in the team's offensive scheme anytime soon, but he can get hot at any moment and is a threat from long range, so he still has some upside in category-specific leagues.