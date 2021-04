Forbes scored 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with six rebounds in Saturday's loss to Memphis.

Starting in place of Donte DiVincenzo (toe) for the second straight game, Forbes took full advantage, hitting a trio of three-pointers and putting up his highest point total since March 11. If DiVincenzo continues to miss time, Forbes could make for a reasonable streaming option in deep leagues, but his fantasy ceiling is relatively low, as he typically only contributes points and three-pointers.