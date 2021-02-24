Forbes posted 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 139-112 win over the Timberwolves.

Forbes' 23 points marked a season high, while he matched a season high with his three assists. The sharpshooter caught fire from deep, coming up just one three-pointer shy of matching his season high. Forbes has seen extended run with Jrue Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) sidelined, but when Holiday returns, Forbes' workload will likely go back to the 16.2 minutes per game he was seeing prior to February.