Forbes contributed 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes off the bench during the Bucks' 130-110 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

The Bucks had seven players score in double figures and Forbes, despite coming off the bench, finished second on the team in scoring behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Forbes set season-highs in multiple categories including: points, three-pointers made, field goals made and tied season-highs in rebounds and minutes played.