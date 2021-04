Forbes scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hornets.

With the Bucks missing their entire usual starting five, Forbes made his first start since Feb. 18 and delivered a productive effort. The 27-year-old hadn't scored in double digits in any of his prior six games, but if the team's backcourt remains banged up he could retain a meaningful role in the short term.