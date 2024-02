Payne is probable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to left knee hyperextension.

With Damian Lillard (ankle) sidelined, Payne played an increased role during Tuesday's loss to the Suns, posting 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes. Lillard is questionable for Thursday, so the Bucks' backcourt availability is a key storyline to watch for DFS players.