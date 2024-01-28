Payne registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and two steals over 18 minutes during Saturday's 141-117 win over the Pelicans.

With the Bucks building a big lead by the end of the third quarter, starting point guard Damian Lillard sat out the entire final period, allowing Payne to see more run than usual. Payne supplied some hot shooting off the bench and is now knocking down 40.8 percent of his 2.9 three-pointers per game across 42 appearances. Even so, he remains a liability on the defensive end, which lessens the possibility of him receiving extended playing time alongside Lillard, who also struggles defensively.