Payne ended Saturday's 112-97 loss to the Magic with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and two steals across 26 minutes.

Payne, making his second consecutive start in place of Damian Lillard (calf), capitalized on his offensive looks and snapped out of a 4-for-13 skid in two prior contests. The Bucks' offense looks lethargic outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Payne wasn't a difference-making facilitator. Payne's increased usage won't guarantee improved production if Lillard misses more time.