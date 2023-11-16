Payne tallied 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and a rebound in just 16 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 victory over the Raptors.

Payne was able to bounce back Wednesday following a scoreless outing against the Bulls, and this game marks his fourth double-digit scoring performance of the season. The backup guard is averaging 8.7 points, 3.3 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 21.5 minutes through his last six games, which includes two starts during Damian Lillard's short absence (calf).