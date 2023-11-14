Payne finished Monday's 118-109 win over the Bulls with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and five assists across 17 minutes.

Payne shifted back to the bench Monday, allowing Damian Lillard to slot back into the opening lineup. Despite a proven ability to step up when afforded meaningful minutes, Payne has failed to make the most of his opportunities thus far. He currently sits well outside the top 250 in standard leagues, making him nothing more than a stream candidate if and when Lillard misses time.