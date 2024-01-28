Payne registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and two steals over 18 minutes during Saturday's 141-117 win over the Pelicans.

Payne chipped in hot shooting off the bench, logging 18 minutes to represent his high-water mark since Dec. 27. Payne is amid a fine shooting campaign, knocking down 40.8 percent of 2.9 threes per game across 42 appearances, but is status as a defensive liability caps his role in Milwaukee's rotation. He has a minus-5.1 net rating per 100 possessions this season.