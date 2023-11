Payne ended with zero points (0-1 FG) and one assist across 12 minutes during Friday's 110-105 win over the Knicks.

Payne played double-digit minutes off the bench for a fourth consecutive game Friday, but he had minimal results. He averaged 10.6 points and 4.7 assists in 21.1 minutes per game with the Suns over the past two seasons but has averaged just 4.6 points in 13.4 minutes per game over his first five appearances with the Bucks.