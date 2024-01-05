Payne recorded five points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and four assists in 15 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 win over the Spurs.

Payne scored all of five of his points from the free-throw line Thursday, thanks to a season high in attempts. The 29-year-old guard also racked up four assists without recording a single turnover. Payne continues to serve as Milwaukee's backup point guard to Damian Lillard.