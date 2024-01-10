Coach Adrian Griffin said Payne (concussion) practiced Wednesday, but his status for Thursday's game against the Celtics is to be determined, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Payne missed Monday's loss to Utah due to a concussion, but he appears to be progressing well. His status for Thursday's matchup should surface Wednesday afternoon, but Griffin said the team needs to see how Payne feels Thursday morning, so the backup point guard will presumably be a game-time decision.