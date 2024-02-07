Payne registered 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 loss to Phoenix.

The Bucks were missing Damian Lillard (ankle), but Pat Connaughton drew the start at point guard. Payne still saw a sizable workload off the bench, and more minutes could trickle down his way if Khris Middleton (ankle) is forced to miss time after picking up an injury Tuesday.