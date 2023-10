Payne and Milwaukee agreed to a one-year deal Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Payne joins the Bucks after being waived by San Antonio in September. The 29-year-old spent last season with Phoenix but was traded to the Spurs after the Suns acquired Bradley Beal this summer. Payne averaged 10.3 points across 48 appearances last season, but he battled foot injuries throughout the campaign. Healthy all offseason, Payne likely slots in as Damian Lillard's primary backup in Milwaukee.