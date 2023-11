Payne will start Thursday's contest against the Pacers in the absence of Damian Lillard (calf), Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard is missing his first game of the year, and coach Adrian Griffin will opt to start Payne. In 15 starts with the Suns last season, the guard averaged 14.9 points, 7.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 30.5 minutes. He's been hot from three to start the year with Milwaukee, going 5-of-17 (52.9 percent) from distance.