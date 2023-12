Payne provided one point (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four assists across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 140-126 victory over the Pacers.

Payne scored just one point in the win, his lowest total since he failed to score back in early November. Despite featuring in the rotation in every game this season, Payne has been a non-factor when it comes to fantasy. Averaging just 6.3 points, 2.5 assists and 1.2 three-pointers per game, he can safely be ignored, outside of very, very deep leagues.