Payne accumulated 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 144-122 win over the Nets.

Payne posted his ninth game with 10 or more points this season, and in fact, he matched his best scoring mark of the campaign in this one, while also notching season-best figures in rebounds, assists and steals. Even though Payne can deliver strong performances off the bench from time to time, his role in the rotation and the inconsistencies of his role suggest he's better off in the waiver wire than in your fantasy lineup.