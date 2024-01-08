Payne has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz due to concussion protocols.
The Bucks will be shorthanded in the backcourt during Monday's matchup, as Damian Lillard (personal) has also been ruled out. Payne's next opportunity to suit up will be Thursday against Boston, while AJ Green, MarJon Beauchamp and Andre Jackson could see increased run Monday.
