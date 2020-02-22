Bucks' Cameron Reynolds: February struggles continue
Reynolds posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 win against the Drive.
Reynolds has been one of the Herd's most valuable scoring presences and is currently averaging 14.9 points per game this season. That said, February has been his worst month of the campaign from a statistical point of view with averages of only 12.6 points per game on 37.0 percent shooting from the field.
More News
-
Bucks' Cameron Reynolds: Notches first double-double•
-
Bucks' Cameron Reynolds: G League rights shipped off•
-
Bucks' Cameron Reynolds: Links up with Bucks•
-
Timberwolves' Cameron Reynolds: Let go by Wolves•
-
Timberwolves' Cameron Reynolds: Ends season with career night•
-
Timberwolves' Cameron Reynolds: Productive off bench in loss•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.