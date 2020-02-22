Reynolds posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 win against the Drive.

Reynolds has been one of the Herd's most valuable scoring presences and is currently averaging 14.9 points per game this season. That said, February has been his worst month of the campaign from a statistical point of view with averages of only 12.6 points per game on 37.0 percent shooting from the field.