Reynolds' G League rights and a second-round pick have been traded to the Austin Spurs in exchange for the rights of Isaiah Canaan and a third-round pick.

Reynolds is currently suiting up for the Wisconsin Herd since he is on a two-way contract with the club, but he would be headed to the Austin Spurs should that deal eventually come to an end. At this point, he will continue to work for the Herd on a nightly basis.