Bucks' Cameron Reynolds: Links up with Bucks
Reynolds signed a two-way contract with the Bucks on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Reynolds saw limited action with the Wolves after going undrafted out of Tulane last season, appearing in 19 games and posting averages of 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds across 13.6 minutes per game. He'll likely spend most of his time in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd.
