Reynolds notched 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds over 28 minutes Thursday versus Erie.

Reynolds has been a major contributor in the scoring column this season, averaging 15.5 points over 25 tilts. He's added 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists per tilt as well as he awaits an opportunity to rejoin the NBA squad. Even if that occurs, Reynolds is unlikely to see much action with the Bucks.