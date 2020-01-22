Bucks' Cameron Reynolds: Notches first double-double
Reynolds notched 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-2 FT) and 10 rebounds over 28 minutes Thursday versus Erie.
Reynolds has been a major contributor in the scoring column this season, averaging 15.5 points over 25 tilts. He's added 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists per tilt as well as he awaits an opportunity to rejoin the NBA squad. Even if that occurs, Reynolds is unlikely to see much action with the Bucks.
More News
-
Bucks' Cameron Reynolds: G League rights shipped off•
-
Bucks' Cameron Reynolds: Links up with Bucks•
-
Timberwolves' Cameron Reynolds: Let go by Wolves•
-
Timberwolves' Cameron Reynolds: Ends season with career night•
-
Timberwolves' Cameron Reynolds: Productive off bench in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Cameron Reynolds: Inks multi-year deal with Wolves•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...