Bucks' Cameron Reynolds: Solid all-around effort
Reynolds delivered 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-108 win over the Westchester Knicks.
Reynolds has scored double-digit points in seven of his last eight outings, as he is settling as the Herd's second-best scoring threat behind Frank Mason. He has also been a force on the glass during that eight-game span, grabbing five or more boards five times over that stretch.
