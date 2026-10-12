LeVert failed to score (0-3 FG, 0-2 FT), adding two assists, one rebound and one steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Hornets.

LeVert was barely noticeable in the loss, failing to score despite logging 18 minutes of playing time. Hypothetically, LeVert has the talent to provide Milwaukee with a valuable bench piece. However, it seems likely he could get lost in the mix when it comes to consistent playing time. Barring any news to the contrary, LeVert is not someone managers need to be targeting outside of deeper leagues.