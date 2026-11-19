LeVert produced eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across eight minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 loss to Miami.

LeVert made his regular-season debut after sitting out Milwaukee's first 14 games, providing an immediate offensive spark in limited action. The veteran guard scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter and helped fuel a late rally, potentially earning himself additional opportunities in the Bucks' rotation. However, his role remains uncertain, making him a speculative fantasy option in deeper leagues.