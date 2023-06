Livingston was selected by the Bucks with the 58th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Livingston was part of the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2023 following his lone season at Kentucky, where he averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game. The 19-year-old isn't a particularly effective shooter but has decent size and athleticism and will attempt to develop at the professional level.