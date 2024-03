Livingston is doubtful for Monday's game against the Clippers due to a right groin strain.

Livingston and MarJon Beauchamp (back) were both recalled from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Sunday but are dealing with injuries. However, Beauchamp is expected to play, while Livingston is likely to be sidelined. Even with Khris Middleton (ankle) still out, Livingston's potential absence shouldn't impact Milwaukee's rotation.