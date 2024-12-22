Livingston (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Livingston is dealing with a non-COVID illness, though his poiential absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation. The 21-year-old has appeared in only two games for the Bucks this season, and he will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League.
