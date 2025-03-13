Livingston (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Livingston missed Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID illness, but he's recovered enough to be available to play Thursday. He's appeared in just two games since the All-Star break, so his return doesn't have much impact on the Bucks' rotation.
More News
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Not available for Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Returns to NBA on Sunday•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Returns from G League•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Sent to G League•
-
Bucks' Chris Livingston: Slides to bench against Hornets•