Bucks' Chris Livingston: Headed to G League
The Bucks assigned Livingston (illness) to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Friday.
Livingston has missed Milwaukee's previous two contests due to an illness. However, the 21-year-old forward should receive increased playing time in the G League when he returns to action.
